CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November.

A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said.

This will impact the road near Walnut Street in order for crews to begin installing a water line, officials shared.

Officials said two-way traffic will remain open on Kildaire Farm Road until the road closes between Pleasants Avenue and Walnut Street.

But on November 7, that stretch of the roadway will close for roughly two weeks, according to officials.

Officials said the roadway is expected to reopen on November 21.

