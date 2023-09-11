RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Healing Transitions shelters have seen a sharp increase in people seeking help for substance use disorders and homelessness.

The men’s facility averaged 313 men every night in August, which is a 286% increase from the month before. Healing Transitions women’s campus reported a 146% increase from July to August.

“We’ve been utilizing our community room and even our admin lobby to accommodate folks coming in and seeking services,” Executive Director Chris Budnick said.

Budnick said he wants to see more options in the area for people to get help, especially as the county grows quickly.

“We need the existing services to be operating and we need to build the infrastructure out to support the demand in the community,” Budnick said.

The organization is currently expanding both men’s and women’s facilities with funds from its $23 million capital campaign to eventually accept up to 500 people at a time.

The expanded women’s facility is expected to open in November.

“The bright side of this is that the opportunity to build a larger community of people that are in recovery and whose lives are being transformed, that’s the exciting thing,” Budnick said.