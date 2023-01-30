RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Numbers from NCDHHS show COVID-19 cases are dropping but the head of the World Health Organization said COVID-19 is still a global health emergency and is calling for an increase in testing.

It’s been nearly a month since Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical brought back its drive-thru testing clinics for both COVID and the flu. Mako Medical says the busiest testing week was right after the holidays, then things calmed down but they’re still performing 50 to 100 tests a day on average at most sites.

Mako COVID-19 response team lead Cam Broadwell tells CBS 17 the need for increased testing is still there, especially as more weather changes and gatherings could lead to more spikes.

“We’re still in the colder months of the year with January, going into February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner; so, we might see another spike after Valentine’s Day,” Broadwell said.

Broadwell also mentioned the need for more sites so more people have access to them, especially in rural areas. For a list of Wake County’s testing sites, click here.