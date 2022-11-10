RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County families can weigh on a proposal that would move some Wake County students to different schools as soon as next year.

In September, Wake County leaders presented their first draft of the reassignment plan. They followed up with a second draft meeting in October. A large number of schools will be affected, with the goal of relieving overcrowded schools, filling underutilized schools and thinking about which areas will see more growth over the next few years.

The hearing is Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but sign-up for public comment is now closed.

The school board will vote on a final plan November 16th.

To see if your child’s school would be affected by this proposal, CLICK HERE.