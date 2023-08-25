RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday evening was the first home football game of the season for Leesville Road High School.

So naturally, there was excitement.

“I think it’s just so fun. Where we are in North Raleigh, it’s kind of like a community. We come here and see a lot of people we know,” said Cara Krahnert.

Krahnert and her family went out to the game. They decided tailgate just like Matt Urban and his family.

“Since I played back in 2002, high school seems to have gotten bigger and bigger every year. That’s just a testament of talent in the area,” Urban stated.

While there was excitement in the air, teams also erred on the side of caution.

Sweltering heat and humidity forced teams throughout the area to postpone kickoff.

At the Leesville Road and Panther Creek game, CBS 17 noticed cooling towels and plenty of water.

We also noticed fans trying to stay cool at the tailgate and during the game.

“Well, we tried to park in the shade,” Krahnert said.

According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association handbook, the gameday administrator is responsible for ensuring the health and safety of everyone within the venue at an NCHSAA contest.

That includes monitoring the weather.

“From a fan perspective the excitement blocks a lot of it out. But when you’re talking about from a player standpoint you got to pay attention,” Urban mentioned.

NCHSAA policy also says that a licensed athletic trainer or first responder must be in attendance for all football practices and games.