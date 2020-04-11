Heat lamp sparks barn fire in Wendell

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire departments responded to a barn fire late Saturday morning in Wendell. 

Wendell fire officials said the fire started around 11:50 a.m. from a heat lamp in a building used for storage.

They said the family raises honey bees at the property on Knightdale Eagle Rock Road.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to stop extinguish the blaze.

Crews from Wendell, Eastern Wake, Knightdale, New Hope and more responded.

No one was hurt.

Crews at the scene of the Wendell fire on Saturday. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories