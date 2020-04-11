Heat lamp sparks barn fire in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire departments responded to a barn fire late Saturday morning in Wendell.
Wendell fire officials said the fire started around 11:50 a.m. from a heat lamp in a building used for storage.
They said the family raises honey bees at the property on Knightdale Eagle Rock Road.
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to stop extinguish the blaze.
Crews from Wendell, Eastern Wake, Knightdale, New Hope and more responded.
No one was hurt.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now