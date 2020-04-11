Heat lamp sparks barn fire in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire departments responded to a barn fire late Saturday morning in Wendell.



Wendell fire officials said the fire started around 11:50 a.m. from a heat lamp in a building used for storage.

They said the family raises honey bees at the property on Knightdale Eagle Rock Road.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to stop extinguish the blaze.

Crews from Wendell, Eastern Wake, Knightdale, New Hope and more responded.

No one was hurt.

Crews at the scene of the Wendell fire on Saturday. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

