Heavily-traveled Wake County bridge reopens to traffic after being closed for a year

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A heavily traveled bridge in Wake County is back open to traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says drivers can now cross Interstate 40 using E. Garner Road. Crews closed it a year ago between Jones Sausage and Auburn Church roads to build a new and longer bridge.

The new structure was required to span the widened highway as part of the project to add two additional lanes in each direction to a 12-mile stretch of I-40 from Southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

The I-40 widening project started in fall 2018 and is nearing its midpoint. Traffic has shifted to new inside lanes between Interstate 440 and U.S. Route 70 Business to allow the outside lanes to be worked on.

Work is also continuing on the new flyover bridge from I-440 to I-40 east.

