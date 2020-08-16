Heavy rains trigger flooding on some Wake County roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some flooding was seen on roads in the Triangle Saturday as at least two flash flood warnings were issued for several hours in the region.

Several inches of rain fell — 4 to 7 inches in the worst spots — in many areas of central North Carolina Saturday, weather officials said.

Flooding was seen Saturday night on several roads in Wake County and later in Harnett County, where up to 5 inches of rain fell and a flash flood warning was extended into early Sunday morning.

Duncan Cook Road off Cass Holt Road in Holly Springs which was completely flooded as of 9 p.m., the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

There were also reports of flooding that was nearly impassible by cars on Hodge Road near Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, deputies said.

Video showed flooding earlier in the day in northwest Raleigh along New Leesville Boulevard.

There was no word of any injuries in the flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 8 a.m. Sunday for southern Virginia and portions of central North Carolina.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. in Harnett County.

Earlier in the day, a flash flood warning was issued for northern Wake County, southeastern Durham County and Franklin County.

