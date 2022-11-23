A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-440 eastbound in Raleigh. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning, causing heavy traffic for morning commuters.

The crash is located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, the NC Department of Transportation reports.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed one vehicle was off the roadway, facing against traffic, roughly one mile from the Six Forks Road exit.

An SUV is facing opposite the direction of traffic off I-440 eastbound in Raleigh. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are able to get through the area slowly, or divert their routes using the Glenwood Avenue exit.

This is a developing story, stay with CBS 17 for updates.