‘Hectic’ holiday travel rush seen as ‘blessing’ as families reunite for Thanksgiving

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The return to a more traditional Thanksgiving in 2021 meant the traditional holiday rush Wednesday.

After long morning lines at TSA checkpoints at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, traffic moved at a crawl heading toward the terminal.

CBS 17 cameras found highways and grocery stores busy – all in preparation for Thursday.

At RDU, while a majority of flights took off and landed on time, some passengers found delays as they waited on the ground to be picked up – by loved ones, or rideshare app drivers.

“Probably about 25 minutes,” said Dale, who was visiting his daughter from Minnesota. He was waiting outside of the terminal.

We found Shamona Hester waiting on a Lyft ride to get a rental car, minutes before her pickup time

“This (day) has been hectic … really hectic,” she said of her trip from Houston to the Triangle to visit family.

In a year where rideshare apps have been tested by driver shortages, CBS 17 found surge pricing on one app – with fares over $50 from the airport to downtown Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

But the Thanksgiving Eve rush is a familiar one – and, indeed, welcome – for many families, reuniting after spending the holiday apart in 2020.

The Hang family, visiting relatives from Los Angeles, said they did not have a typical Thanksgiving a year ago.

“I definitely think it’s more special, more meaningful for families to get together,” Nadia Hang said.

Hester agrees.

“It’s a blessing,” she said.