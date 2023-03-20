WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Arbor Day is almost a month away, and to celebrate you can help Wake Forest select the Tree of the Year.

Officials said the Urban Forestry Division is holding the contest and is accepting nominations from Wake Forest residents through April 1.

Trees can be nominated for their “size, species, historic significance, personal meaning, community benefit or general notoriety,” but the nominated trees must be within the Wake Forest town limits, officials said.

After nominations close, town staff will select the finalists, and then the community will get to vote during the week of April 3, according to officials. And the winning tree will be announced on April 15 during the Forest Fest.

For more information, click here.

And to nominate a Wake Forest Tree, click here.