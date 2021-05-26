Help wanted as more than 20 businesses in Raleigh’s Village District host job fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The struggle to hire people continues for many local businesses. More than 20 businesses in the Village District held a job fair. There were tables outside many of them, but there appeared to be more people looking to hire than people looking for work.

“We’re looking for part-time, seasonal or part-time or full-time sales associates,” Ashtin Smith, the manager at Madison, a clothing store said. “We usually have a little bit more luck in the summer with girls who have just graduated wanting to gain experience or girls who are looking for work before going to school in the fall,” she continued.

But right now, the struggle to find employees is real.

“We’re hiring for serving positions, hosting positions, we also have we also need kitchen staff and we’re looking for a pizza maker,” Natasha Taylor with Piccola Italia Pizza and Restaurant said.

Over at Chopt, a salad place, they’re offering a $150 sign-on bonus to employees to stay 90 days. Still, they said, there haven’t been many takers.

“We don’t know what the reasons are, it could be that they’re still on unemployment, it could be the pay, it could be the area that they don’t have transportation,” Liz Prusinowski with Chopt said.

State lawmakers are proposing offering people receiving unemployment benefits up to $1500 to take a job and keep it.

CBS 17 also spoke with people applying, none of them said they’re receiving unemployment.

“I’m recently retired and so I’m just looking for something hopefully part-time,” Casey Carnes said.

“While I’m in a stable position, it would be nice, I’m just pursuing my options,” Kyle Palacios said.

“I’m looking to get started in gemology and becoming a jeweler. So really anything that would help put me on that path,” Caroline Browning said.

Governor Roy Cooper said he was open to the idea of an incentive. Republican state lawmakers are asking Congress to step in and provide clear authority, allowing them to do it.