RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fall is in the air, and leaves are starting to fall from the trees.

That has a lot of people asking about the town’s seasonal loose leaf collection in their communities.

Cary Public Works Director, Matthew Flynn, says his team is already preparing.

This year they’ll have three collection dates October 30, November 27 and January 16.

You can also expect some new changes with new maps that residents can use to know when pick-ups are heading to your neighborhoods.

“We’re going to have an interactive map that citizens can access to know where we are at all times, we’re going to be active in all of our areas throughout Cary instead of going zone to zone this year,” said Flynn.

The town will also allow commercial contractors to bring leaves through the Town’s convenience center.

“Our promise to our citizens, as always, is to have two pickups or sweeps prior to the Christmas holiday,” said Flynn.

The City of Raleigh’s leaf collection begins on October 30th. Raleigh neighborhoods are divided into 12 zones for the service. You can find more information about seasonal loose leaf collection here.