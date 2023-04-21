RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic patterns in west Raleigh are changing because two bridges where Wade Avenue intersects with the Interstate 440 Capital Beltline are set to open.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation outlined its plan for the temporary traffic shifts that begin at 9 p.m. Friday.

The larger bridge carries Wade Avenue over I-440, and the smaller bridge then takes traffic from the city street onto I-440 West.

NCDOT says the following lanes and ramps will be closed from Friday night until 9 a.m. Saturday while workers complete those permanent traffic shifts: