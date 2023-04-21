RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic patterns in west Raleigh are changing because two bridges where Wade Avenue intersects with the Interstate 440 Capital Beltline are set to open.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation outlined its plan for the temporary traffic shifts that begin at 9 p.m. Friday.
The larger bridge carries Wade Avenue over I-440, and the smaller bridge then takes traffic from the city street onto I-440 West.
NCDOT says the following lanes and ramps will be closed from Friday night until 9 a.m. Saturday while workers complete those permanent traffic shifts:
- The ramp from westbound I-440 to westbound Wade Avenue.
- The ramp from westbound Wade Avenue to Blue Ridge Road. That ramp is closing permanently with traffic detoured onto Edwards Mill Road.
- Westbound Wade Avenue will have only one lane open.
- The eastbound I-440 ramp to westbound Wade Avenue will have only one lane open, and will be fully closed to be restriped after the new bridge opens.