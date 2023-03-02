RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The average Raleigh household pays nearly $2,300 each month in bills.

A study Thursday from online bill-pay website doxo that looks at trends in household bills shows monthly bills in Raleigh are 11 percent higher than the national average and 8 percent higher than they were last year.

It finds the average household in the city pays $2,273 per month for housing — either a mortgage or rent — along with auto loans and insurance, utilities, health insurance, cellphone and cable or satellite service.

The report says the average Raleigh household spends 35 percent of its income on bills.

At the state level, the report says North Carolinians generally pay less than residents of other states do for a variety of bills. For example, people in the state pay $282 a month for utilities including power and water — the third-cheapest in the nation.

You can check those averages for your city at this website.