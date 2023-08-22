RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kids and teens in Raleigh have the opportunity to learn a new skill for free.

The Raleigh Music Collective is offering tuition-free string classes to students in the Raleigh area.

The classes include violin, viola and cello.

Organizers say students will be provided with an instrument and any needed supplies.

They say the class is open to any student from 3rd grade to 12th grade.

According to the City of Raleigh, the classes will be held on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Peach Road Cultural Center.

They’re scheduled to start Sept. 12 and run through May.

The Peach Road Cultural Center is located at 911 Ileagnes Road in Raleigh, just south of downtown.

Click here to register.