RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Raleigh Fire Department is taking applications for firefighter recruits until the end of November.

Officials said this is an entry level position that involves “development of skills, knowledge and abilities related to protecting life and property.”

Officials also said in order to graduate, a recruit needs to complete the Fire Academy and become “state certified as an EMT.”

The starting pay is $46,540 annually.

Officials said the next Fire Academy will start in April 2023, and it is seven months long.

For more information, click here.

And to apply to become a firefighter recruit, click here.