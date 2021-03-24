Here’s how to get a piece of the rental assistance pie in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh and Wake County are making millions of dollars available for rental assistance and you may be eligible for a piece of the pie.

According to Zillow, the average cost of buying and renting a home in Wake County is on the rise as availability continues to plummet.

“COVID won’t change the fact that we’re in a housing crisis,” said Wake Co. Housing Director Lorena McDowell. “In fact, we’ll have a number of people who can’t afford their housing at the rates they were able to afford before COVID.”

“We don’t know how fast the economy will recover,” said Raleigh Community Development Administrator Lamont Taylor.

That’s why the city of Raleigh and Wake County are pooling their resources and making upwards of $66-million in federal funding available for those who are struggling to make rent.

“It provides a safety net to ensure that rental payments and utility payments are caught up,” said Taylor.

To be eligible you need to make less than $53,000 if you’re single or $73,000 for a family of four.

“You have to have missed a month’s rent and be at risk of eviction,” said McDowell.

The program will pay past due rent as far back as April 2020.

More than 1000 people have already applied for the program, so CBS 17 wanted to know what was being done to prevent fraud.

“We ensure that we are paying the property party by pulling tax records and making sure the funds are going to the entity that owns the property,” said McDowell.

If you would like to apply for the Wake County rental assistance program click here.