RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County.

It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving.

NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event Saturday at Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., any family or individual person in need can receive free over-the-counter medication at the drive-thru event.

Organizers say items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, children’s medicine, allergy medication, first aid supplies and more.

Attendees must be at least 18-years-old to receive the medicine, according to the nonprofit.

They said no cost, ID checks or financial qualifications are required.

NC MedAssist says attendees can also find out of they qualify for the nonprofit’s free prescription pharmacy program.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers bring them a premade bag of medicine for their family or other families.

The medicine will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to organizers.

They said they are committed to bringing enough medicine for 1,000 people in need.

It’s part of their goal to ease the burden and help people who may have to choose between buying food and buying life-saving medication.

Organizers said the event will be held rain or shine.

Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is located at 3702 Tryon Road in Raleigh.

For more information about NC MedAssist, click here.