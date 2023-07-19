The above video accompanied reporting on GalaxyCon Raleigh in 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — GalaxyCon Raleigh, one of North Carolina’s biggest conventions featuring celebrities from TV and film, could be impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but the convention says guests won’t need to worry about celebrities backing out of scheduled appearances.

The strike, which began on July 14, is the result of unsuccessful negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and streaming platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros Discovery, and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that represents professional actors, broadcast journalists, dancers and many others in the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA describes the strike as a push for “a modern contract that addresses modern issues.” That contract includes issues like pay and protections for union members.

GalaxyCon Raleigh, scheduled for July 27-30, is set to include appearances by Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond on the TV series “Doctor Who” from 2008 to 2013 and Nebula in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies beginning with “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014); Christopher Lloyd, most famed for his role as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy from 1985 to 1990; William Shatner, who originated the role of James Tiberius Kirk on “Star Trek” from 1966 to 1969 with numerous reprise performances in TV, movies and video games; and Billy Dee Williams who originated the role of Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars,” beginning with “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”

The strike inevitably sparked concern that the strike could lead to headliners canceling their appearances, a move that would likely upset fans who have already paid for tickets to the event. On Thursday, however, GalaxyCon issued a statement assuring guests that celebrity guests “will still be appearing at our events as advertised.” The strike could impact what some guests can talk about at the event as the strike bars SAG-AFTRA members from promoting current projects.

“So while they may not be able to talk about current projects, they can still discuss their personal life, hobbies, background, etc with you!” the convention said in its statement.

