MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ll be in the Morrisville area Saturday, you might see lots of smoke and public safety vehicles.

Town of Morrisville Fire/Rescue said they will be conducting a live fire training from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, they said firefighters will be participating in the training on the 300 block of Aviation Pkwy.

Traffic access to Aviation Pkwy will be limited, according to the announcement.

It said area residents can expect to see lots of smoke and numerous public safety vehicles.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Fire Chief Nathan Lozinsky at nlozinsky@townofmorrisville.org or call 919-706-7271.