WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Heritage High School’s athletic director remembered former assistant athletic director Charles Johnson by wearing the late NFL receiver’s college jersey during the Huskies’ season opener Friday night.

AD Pat Kennedy donned Johnson’s white Colorado No. 9 jersey on the sidelines during the Heritage High School’s opener against Holly Springs High School.

The popular Johnson, who served as the school’s assistant AD and assistant football coach after winding down an NFL career that included a Super Bowl title, died last month at age 50.

A preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play, Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jason Borneo said, adding that it remains “an open and ongoing death investigation.”