WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Heritage High School has begun adjusted dismissal procedures after students and staff were evacuated from the building because of a bomb threat, the school said on its website Monday.

Student drivers have been released.

Carpool will run through the stadium parking lot at the back of the school. Drivers are asked to enter the back parking lot with student pickup being held at the stadium entrance. Students have their belongings.

Bus and vendor transportation will run as scheduled.

All on-campus after-school activities are canceled, the school said.

Additional information will be shared following the completion of the investigation.