RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game.

Bock, 79, won $15 playing golf earlier this week and used those winnings to buy a $5 ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh.

“I’m still shaking, I can’t believe it,” Bock said. “Holy cow.”

He collected his prize money Wednesday at lottery headquarters and after taxes were withheld took home $177,526.

Bock, who has recorded two holes-in-one on the links, says he is going to buy some new clubs.

“My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on,” he said.