RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another developer has their eyes set on the skies in Raleigh.

Capital City Urban Development is seeking permission from the city to rezone several acres of land.

On Tuesday, Raleigh City Council will hear a report from the planning commission regarding developer Robert Ferris’ rezoning request for a parcel of land at the end of Kindley Street in downtown. The property sits on the northeast corner of South McDowell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

While currently zoned to allow buildings up to 20 stories high, the proposal from Ferris requests a rezoning that would allow a building up to 40 stories high.

Details are not fully vetted in the rezoning request but the nearly seven-acre plot would be converted into a mixed-use development if approved by the city. Documents show it could house as many as 2,776 apartment units.

The planning commission recommends approval and has set requirements of the developer including the construction of pedestrian access to Kindley St. and providing a bicycle and pedestrian access easement to Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Ferris’ company website shows they are in the process of developing a neighboring property on Kindley Street. The project, named City Gateway, will be a mixed-use development that will house a charter school.

It will also be home to 286 apartments and 4,000-square-feet of first-floor retail, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. A second phase of the project would include office space, according to DRA.

City council will be tasked with setting a public hearing for this case next week. They could choose to send the item back to committee for further review. If a hearing is preferred, that hearing date will likely be July 5.