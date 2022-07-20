RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For high school football teams across Central North Carolina, summer workouts are underway.

And Southeast Raleigh High School is no different.

“Right now, the excitement is there. Even though there’s still a new variant and different things like that,” said football coach Edwin Campbell.

Like every other coach, Campbell is continuing to navigate his team through the pandemic.

Campbell is entering his third season as head coach at Southeast Raleigh High School.

He said his goal is to only create a winning environment, but also a safe one.

“It highlighted a lot of things that we needed to tighten up on anyway,” he mentioned.

Campbell said last season was tough for the team.

“We actually got shut down for two weeks. So, 14 full days of no school. No practice. No anything. We returned on a Wednesday, and we played our varsity game that Friday,” Campbell explained.

With the season about a month away, Campbell said he’s using the COVID-19 guidance from Wake County Public Schools and other safety measures to keep everyone safe.

“We still try to get our kids in and out of the locker room in a brief time. Making them wash their hands after practice. No kid can touch any of the water bottles. So, we are more efficient,” said Campbell.

WCPSS website states that masks at all athletic events are optional. They are also recommended, but not required for students and staff in athletics.

“Wake County went to GoFan for tickets. So, that’s made it a lot smoother. People purchasing tickets can do it right on their phone,” Campbell mentioned.

When it comes to extracurricular activities in Durham Public Schools, water and sport drinks are not allowed to be shared. The district follows the guidelines from the NC High School Athletic Association.

As for Campbell, he hopes safety plus a winning environment equals success.

“I’m not going to say we are ready to get back to a normal. I guess this is somewhat of a new normal. We’re continuing to deal with it. Football wise we are ready,” he stated.

CBS17 did reach out to NCHSAA and several school districts in the triangle to see if any changes will be made to COVID protocols due to the new variant.

Chatham County and Johnston County Schools responded in separate emails that so far, no changes have been made.