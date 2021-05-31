Highest paying jobs in Raleigh that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Raleigh using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Raleigh.

#50. Accountants and auditors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,330

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#49. Chemists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,510

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

#48. Surveyors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,490

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,260

– Employment: 43,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($112,110)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($106,150)

— Fresno, CA ($105,130)

– Job description: Make exact measurements and determine property boundaries. Provide data relevant to the shape, contour, gravitation, location, elevation, or dimension of land or land features on or near the earth’s surface for engineering, mapmaking, mining, land evaluation, construction, and other purposes.

#47. Social and community service managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,910

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

#46. Financial examiners

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,730

– Employment: 68,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)

– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.

#45. Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,800

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– Employment: 27,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,400)

— Jacksonville, FL ($85,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($82,700)

– Job description: Speak or read from scripted materials, such as news reports or commercial messages, on radio, television, or other communications media. May play and queue music, announce artist or title of performance, identify station, or interview guests.

#44. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,010

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#43. Operations research analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,200

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,280

– Employment: 96,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)

— Salinas, CA ($124,950)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)

– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.

#42. Conservation scientists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,330

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,020

– Employment: 22,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($107,170)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($102,600)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($98,850)

– Job description: Manage, improve, and protect natural resources to maximize their use without damaging the environment. May conduct soil surveys and develop plans to eliminate soil erosion or to protect rangelands. May instruct farmers, agricultural production managers, or ranchers in best ways to use crop rotation, contour plowing, or terracing to conserve soil and water; in the number and kind of livestock and forage plants best suited to particular ranges; and in range and farm improvements, such as fencing and reservoirs for stock watering.

#41. Credit analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $85,180

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,170

– Employment: 72,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($126,820)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)

– Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.

#40. Technical writers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,060

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,590

– Employment: 48,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($96,270)

– Job description: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. May assist in layout work.

#39. Mechanical engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,620

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#38. Industrial engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $89,040

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#37. Environmental engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,110

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

– Job description: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

#36. Logisticians

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,320

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 184,230

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

– Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery, and final disposal of resources.

#35. Civil engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,750

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#34. Network and computer systems administrators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $91,040

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#33. Chemical engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $94,620

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#32. Electronics engineers, except computer

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $94,860

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#31. Loan officers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#30. Art directors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,700

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

#29. Computer systems analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,930

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#28. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,990

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

#27. Computer programmers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,190

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#26. Electrical engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $100,300

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#25. Management analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $101,580

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#24. Database administrators and architects

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $102,930

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#23. Computer network architects

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,400

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#22. Actuaries

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,760

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

#21. Sales engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $106,970

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

#20. Information security analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $108,550

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#19. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $111,810

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#18. Construction managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $113,230

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#17. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $113,330

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#16. Personal financial advisors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $114,860

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#15. Compensation and benefits managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $115,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

#14. Computer hardware engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $117,250

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#13. Industrial production managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $122,200

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#12. Purchasing managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $125,970

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#11. Human resources managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $126,200

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#10. Medical and health services managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $126,920

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#9. Training and development managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $140,770

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#8. Financial managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $142,450

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#7. Architectural and engineering managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $144,550

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#6. Computer and information systems managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $147,220

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#5. General and operations managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $147,420

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#4. Marketing managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $148,630

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#3. Sales managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $151,770

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#2. Natural sciences managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $162,660

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

#1. Chief executives

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $224,530

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.