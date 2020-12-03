Highway 55 closed after car strikes pedestrian in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a vehicle near S. Main Street and Highway 55 on Thursday.
Police said the collision occurred around 10 a.m. by the shopping center at the intersection.
The pedestrian was hit by one vehicle but a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 55 is closed in both directions at the S. Main Street intersection.
There is no timetable for when Highway 55 will reopen.
This story will be updated as it develops.
