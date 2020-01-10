Highway Patrol arrests reckless Raleigh driver caught on camera

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver captured on camera driving recklessly in Raleigh has been arrested, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

Nathan Farlow Thorp (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Videos obtained by CBS 17 show a black passenger vehicle passing other vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate-540 multiple times over the last several months.

On Friday at 7:25 a.m., troopers saw a black Ford Fusion passing several vehicles in the emergency lane of I-540 near Capital Blvd.

Troopers stopped the Ford passenger vehicle and arrested the driver, Nathan Farlow Thorp, 34, of Knightdale.

Thorp is charged with reckless driving.

Thorp was transported to the Wake County Jail and incarcerated under a $2,000 bond.

Investigators are conferring with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office regarding previously recorded violations captured by motorists along the I-540 corridor.

Earlier in the week, CBS 17 spoke with the Highway Patrol about the videos.

“It’s something we take seriously. Obviously, this driver was putting not only themselves but everyone around them in danger,” said Sgt. Michael Baker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

After CBS 17 first aired the videos, others reached out to CBS 17 and Highway Patrol saying they also witnessed the shoulder-passing driver.

“Most motorists are not prepared for somebody passing on the emergency strip, so if somebody has an emergency situation and they pull over on the emergency strip, they’re not looking for vehicles coming up behind them, so it could cause a secondary collision,” said Baker.

