Cargo turned over has closed a stretch of a Cary road (Virgil Price/CBS 17).

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs Road is closed Monday afternoon from Cary Parkway to Lilly Atkins Road in Cary due to a traffic crash, the town’s police department said.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw some sort of overturned vehicle blocking the road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road was closed just after 3 p.m.

The Cary Police Department is advising drivers to find an alternate route of travel.

It has not said when it plans to have the stretch of road reopened.

It also has not confirmed a cause for the crash or what has turned over in the road.

The NCDOT said the road should be clear by 5 p.m.