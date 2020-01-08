Highway Patrol investigating Raleigh driver captured on camera driving recklessly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an erratic driver caught on video by other civilians on Interstates 40 and 540.

CBS 17 first reported on the driver passing people on the highway by using the emergency lane last Friday.

“It’s something we take seriously. Obviously, this driver was putting not only themselves but everyone around them in danger,” said Sgt. Michael Baker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The person who recorded the dash-cam video wanted to remain anonymous.

“It just seemed completely unnecessary,” he told CBS 17 over the phone.

He said he’s seen what appears to be the same car do this same move five separate times since August. He said they were traveling westbound each time on I-40 or I-540.

“It definitely gets your heart going,” said the anonymous driver. “Driving in traffic is bad enough, but to have to be constantly alert on my morning commute looking out for crazy drivers is definitely not good.”

After he spoke to us last week, others reached out to CBS 17 and Highway Patrol saying they also witnessed the shoulder-passing driver.

“Most motorists are not prepared for somebody passing on the emergency strip, so if somebody has an emergency situation and they pull over on the emergency strip, they’re not looking for vehicles coming up behind them, so it could cause a secondary collision,” said Baker.

Troopers said they’ve opened an investigation and are working with the District Attorney’s Office to move forward.

They’ve been able to identify the plate and images of the driver from other video submissions.

The person could face charges from passing on right shoulder of road to reckless driving.

Troopers said they’ve also received videos from people capturing more minor traffic violations, such as not using their turn signals or wearing a seatbelt.

Although they do enforce these on the roads, they said they don’t have the resources to investigate all the videos being sent in.

CBS 17 will keep you updated on the investigation.

