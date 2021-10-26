Hillsborough Street ramp to I-440 west to close for repair work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Street loop to Interstate-440 west will temporarily close Wednesday to allow crews to replace a damaged guardrail.

The closure will last from midnight until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The work is part of the Interstate 440 Improvements project, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The detour for westbound Hillsborough Street traffic will lead drivers to turn right onto Blue Ridge Road and Wade Avenue to get onto I-440 West.

Eastbound Hillsborough Street drivers will be detoured to I-440 East and Wade Avenue to turn around and access I-440 West.

Motorists should allow extra time to navigate the detours and slow down and pay attention throughout the work zone.