Hiring event this week for 1st NC Wegmans store

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two months from Monday the first Wegmans grocery store in North Carolina will open its doors right here in Raleigh.

And if you are looking for a part-time job at the new store — now is the time to get your resume in.

On Thursday, Wegmans is hosting a hiring event at its hiring office on Glenwood Avenue. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And while walk-in applicants are welcome, they are asking people interested in working for Wegmans to go ahead and fill out an application online.

Here is a link for more information about the hiring event.

