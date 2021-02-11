‘His family was his life,’ wife of slain Knightdale UPS employee says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a UPS driver who was shot and killed while delivering packages in Raleigh said he was a loving man who was kind to everyone he met.

“He was unapologetically himself, he always made sure people knew how high of esteem he held them in,” Jocelyn Wall said of her late husband, 23-year-old Dylan Wall. “Even if he didn’t know you, he’d always be like, ‘bye, I love you!’ just to a random stranger.”

Dylan Wall (Courtesy: Wall’s family)

Wall said Dylan started working for UPS a few years ago. She said he had big goals of moving up the ladder and getting promoted, and that providing for her and their son brought him a great sense of pride.

“His family was his life. His job, he loved his job,” she said. “He always made sure to put the focus on the reason why he works as hard as he does and the reason why he does anything, is for his family.”

While Wall was delivering packages on S. East Street in Raleigh on Wednesday, police said 30-year-old Stephen Bynem shot and killed him. Police have released a motive.

Wall told CBS 17 the video of their wedding and the memory of her favorite photo of him brings some comfort in her time of grief.

“It was one of the first few dates we went on at this little Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh,” Wall said while looking down at the photo in her hand. “I just pointed and was like, ‘smile’ and he didn’t want to, and this was the only picture he took seriously, was this one good picture.”

She added, “I just want people to remember him by the great man that he was, not by this tragedy that took his life.”

A GoFundMe for Wall’s family has already raised more than $32,000.