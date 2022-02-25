RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was showtime Friday evening at the Rialto Theatre in Raleigh.

With popcorn in hand, people went to see Oscar-nominated short films.

However, the pandemic has forced the Rialto to get creative when it comes to getting people in the door.

“But with the pandemic our distributors have sort of disappeared. Which has forced us to look at alternative revenue streams. We do special events such as weddings, birthday parties,” said Bill Peebles, who owns the theater.

With masks no longer required in areas like Raleigh, many see this as a light at the end of the tunnel as far as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peebles said he’s opting to play it safe instead.

“This is something that you don’t play around with. You have to determine what is right for you. We ask that you wear a mask but if you choose not to, we are not going to say anything about it,” Peebles said.

While guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, employees are still required to wear one.

According to the Rialto, any guest not fully up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines will be required to wear a mask inside.

They will continue to reduce the number of people who come by 50 percent by roping off every other row.

“I was double vaccinated and boosted. December 29th last year I got COVID. It has really struck home. Not to mention that I lost one person that I know of,” Peebles said.

Peebles said he doesn’t know how long they will keep the COVID-19 safety measures in place.

He said he’s optimistic about moving past the pandemic.