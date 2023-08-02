RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New amenities are in the works at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park – with a historic twist.

When you visit the park, you’ll notice the historic stone houses near South Boylan Avenue and Umstead Drive are undergoing a major makeover.

“These houses used to be pretty dilapidated,” said Janet Cowell, President and CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy. “Their windows were falling out, the stone was deteriorating.”

Built in 1923 – the Superintendent’s House, Physician’s House and Gatekeeper’s Cottage were part of the former Dorothea Dix Hospital – a landmark mental health facility for central North Carolina.

Construction began in January to bring the buildings back to life.

Superintendent’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

Superintendent Kirby and staff in 1896 (Dix Park Conservancy)

Dorothea Dix Hospital (National Park Service)

Dorothea Dix Hospital diagram (Dix Park Conservancy)

Superintendent Anderson, the first to occupy the Superintendent’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

The progress so far

“We have completely renovated the exterior of most of these,” Cowell explained in an update. “We’ve restored all the 1920s stonework and painted them, fixed them up, replaced the roofs, and gotten some of the exterior fire escapes off.”

A lot of progress is being made inside the houses as well.

Crews are currently working on the rough-in – which includes framing, plumbing and electrical work.

The restoration cost $5 million, which was gifted from the State Employees Credit Union and their foundation.

What will it become?

When construction is complete, the Gatekeeper’s Cottage will become a Dix Park Welcome Center with an outdoor classroom.

Gatekeeper’s Cottage (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“The Gatekeeper’s Cottage is probably the most exciting for the public, in that we’re going to have a digital exhibit of the history and the present and the future of the park,” Cowell said. “It’ll be a very technology-forward, thoughtful look at an introduction to the park.”

The Superintendent’s House will become offices for the Dix Park Conservancy, and the Physician’s House will serve as a community center.

“We’re looking to have community partners, welcome community groups,” Cowell explained. “We have a lot of volunteers here at the park where they can have a place to meet.”

The area will also have new amenities.

“One of the biggest things we get at Dix Park, is folks [asking], ‘Where can I have public facilities? Where can I buy maybe a bottle of water or get a cup of coffee?’ We’re hoping we may also have some seating and some pop-up amenities like vending machines,” Cowell said.

She said it will be a “complete hub of activity,” and can serve as a rest stop for anyone traveling in the park or on nearby trails.

“This might be a really appealing station to go sit on the front porch, overlook the view of Raleigh, and have a lemonade,” she said.

Plans for Superintendent’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

Plans for Superintendent’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

Plans for Gatekeeper’s Cottage (Dix Park Conservancy)

Superintendent’s House before restoration (Dix Park Conservancy)

Plans for Superintendent’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

Physician’s House before restoration (Dix Park Conservancy)

Plans for Physician’s House (Dix Park Conservancy)

Construction is expected to be completed in January, and a botanical garden is set to open in the spring.

Once done, a swing will be installed near the stone houses as a teaser to the new Gibson Play Plaza playground, which will be built across the street.

“It’s almost like that wedding rhyme, ‘you need something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.’ To me, this is the piece that kind of has some of the old, some of the history of the park, the mental health history of the park, that’s going to complement the new, which is the playground.” Cowell said.

In March, the Dix Park Conservancy also plans to install a large, outdoor art sculpture made of steel.

“It’s going to be an environmental piece that will be on the hill,” explained Cowell. “It looks very organic to the landscape, and we’re really hoping to roll out an art and environment theme neat year.”

She said they want to work with local artists to have art around the park, representing the theme of environment and art.

Prioritizing accessibility

A big part of the project is making the area accessible to all visitors.

Crews will build an ADA compliant pathway leading up the hill to the amenities.

“We’re investing in trying to have more access to the park, literally, physical access,” Cowell said. “There’s a lot of curbs and it’s hard to navigate, so having pathways that are really designed to enable people to get up that hill will afford access to art, access to these outdoor classrooms.”