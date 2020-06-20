‘Hit and miss’ along Glenwood South during 1st night for mask rule in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was the first night the face mask requirement was in effect in Raleigh.

CBS 17 wanted to take a look at how people are following the rules on Glenwood South.

It’s one of the busier areas in Raleigh where people go out for food and drinks.

Raleigh city council members said crowds in the entertainment district last weekend was one of the many reasons they felt a mask requirement was necessary.

The mandate requires face coverings be worn while on sidewalks, parking lots, business locations along with other places.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

They’re not required while people are dining at restaurants.

And they’re not required outdoors people can maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

“I believe it’s to keep everybody safe, myself, as well as others around me,” said Donte Blanton who was visiting Glenwood South.

He said he saw some people not wearing masks

“Hit and miss, you see some people walking along the streets, they may not have them on,” Blanton said.

The city of Raleigh is enforcing the mask ordinance by education rather than citations.

More headlines from CBS17.com: