Hit-and-run crash closes section of Trinity Road in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Damage from a hit-and-run crash has closed a section of Trinity Road in Cary, police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Trinty Road and Trinty Woods Drive.

A car ran off the road and plowed into a utility pole, sending three power lines across Trinity Road.

Cary police said there is no power from Chapel Hill Road to the crash site and beyond.

The driver ran from the scene and has not been located.

Duke Energy crews are on scene working to repair the utility poles and lines. Repairs could take several hours, police said.

Trinity Road is closed in both directions at the intersection of Trinity Woods Drive.