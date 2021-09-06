Hit-and-run crash near downtown Raleigh takes down power poles, light, transformer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A hit-and-run crash Monday morning took down power poles and lines near downtown Raleigh, according to police.

The crash occurred a little after 5 a.m. on New Bern Avenue near N. State Street, which is between Idlewild Avenue and N. Tarboro Street.

Police said that someone crashed their vehicle into a power pole and then ran from the scene. The vehicle was at the scene when police arrived, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Video from the crash scene showed wires, a transformer, a street light and shattered wooden poles strewn across the road.

There are currently no power outages being reported in the area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map.

New Bern Avenue is currently closed between Idlewild Avenue and N. Tarboro Street. Police said just before 9:30 a.m. that officers are no longer at the scene but the road remains closed and repairs will likely take most of the day to complete.