RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver crashed and took out power poles, then left the scene. It led to a road closure Sunday morning in Raleigh, police said.

Police said the hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. just south of the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and New Hope Church Road. Police had all lanes of Atlantic Avenue blocked.

Drivers should avoid the area.

A Duke Energy outage map had 8:15 a.m. as the estimated time of restoration for affected customers in the area.