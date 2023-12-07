RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for holiday events to really get into the spirit of the season

Downtown Raleigh has several activities, from ice skating to New Year’s Eve parties, for people of all ages to enjoy for the rest of December and into January.

Here are some of the events happening now and coming up on the calendar this holiday season:

THE RINK

What: THE RINK, a natural ice skating rink with views of the downtown Raleigh skyline

Where: Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St.

Dates: Nov. 18, 2023-Jan. 15, 2024

Tickets required?: Yes

Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree

What: Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree

Where: Lichtin Plaza outside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St.

Dates: Nov. 17, 2023-New Year’s

Tickets required?: No

Raleigh’s Downtown Menorah Lighting

What: Chabad Young Professionals and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony as well as warm drinks, fresh latkes, and traditional donuts

Where: Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts, 2 E. South St.

Date: Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Tickets required?: No

GingerBuild Houses & Hops

What: Gingerbread house decorating event for people 21 years of age and up

Where: Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St.

Date: Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets required?: Yes

The Dessertery

What: The Dessertery, a family-friendly holiday-themed dessert cafe featuring holiday decor, all-you-can-eat sweats and hot cocoa as well as live entertainment on select nights

Where: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St.

Dates: Nov. 17 – Dec. 23

Tickets required?: Yes

First Night Raleigh

What: New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh that begins with the Children’s Celebration at 2 p.m. and ends with the Raleigh Acorn Drop and fireworks show at midnight, with musical performances throughout the night

Where: Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh

Date: Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Tickets required?: Yes

New Year’s Eve at The Willard

What: The Willard Rooftop Lounge is hosting their third annual New Year’s Eve bash, which will include a buffet, two cash bars, live music and dancing as well as party favors and a champagne toast at midnight

Where: The Willard Rooftop Lounge, 9 Glenwood Ave.

Date: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. – Jan. 1, 2024 at 1 a.m.

Tickets required?: Yes