CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — ‘Tis the season! Christmas is fast approaching, and soon one place in Cary will become home to holiday happiness.

A “one-of-a-kind holiday pop-up bar” called Tinsel Tavern will open inside the elevated tavern space at Sports & Social in Cary beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

The space will live up to its name and be decked out with tinsel, as well as, lights and other seasonal décor, providing plenty of places for festive photo opportunities, according to a news release.

Tinsel Tavern will serve holiday-inspired cocktails, small bites, and host themed special events from cookie-decorating classes to movie nights.

The pop-up bar will be spreading holiday cheer from Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve. Hours will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Reservations can be made starting in early November, and those on the (V)ery (I)mportant (E)lf priority reservation waitlist will be the first to be able to do so, according to the release.

Tinsel Tavern will also be available for booking for corporate holiday parties and private events.

Sports & Social is located at 301 Fenton Gateway Drive in Cary.