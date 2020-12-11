Holiday pop-up shop in Raleigh offers 1,500 different items

Sarah Moody said a storefront in downtown Raleigh was something she’d dreamed of ultimately having for her business, Triangle Pop-Up, but never something she’d imagine would happen so quickly.

“We never thought it was something that would come out of a pandemic,” Moody told CBS 17.

But, as the saying goes – necessity is the mother of invention.

The business model of Triangle Pop-Up was to create traveling markets where local artists and vendors could sell everything from art to ceramics, food to clothing.

Initially a huge success, restrictions from the state brought the markets to a halt in the spring.

Even after they were allowed to reopen, it was done so on a smaller scale to accommodate for social distancing.

Then came this opportunity for this pop-up shop on Hargett Street.

“Our goal was to have a holiday pop-up shop where you could find all the vendors you’d find in our markets and festivals, but in a safe environment.”

Moody estimate there are 1,500 different items in the store at any one time.

The store operates Wednesday through Sunday until Christmas Eve.

Masks are required, as is social distancing.

Only a few customers are allowed in at a time, but Moody said the response has been so remarkable that people will wait outside to get in and buy items to support local entrepreneurs.