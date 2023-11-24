RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hardcore Black Friday shoppers hit the stores before dawn on Friday.

Shoppers at Best Buy on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh saw a small line before the doors opened but say it was a fairly normal experience inside, compared to the swarms of people you used to see.

Marquis and Parise Moton were two of the first shoppers at the store Friday morning with the goal of purchasing a new MacBook Pro. Several of them were selling for around $1200.

“I was telling [Parise] ‘Babe, we got to get up early. I’m sure they’ll be camping out front.’ Nope, everyone was in the car waiting until it was the right time,” Marquis Moton said.

Many consumers shop online but some customers, including Breanna Hudson, tell CBS 17 they prefer the more traditional way of finding deals.

“It’s not as fun online. We don’t always know what the deals are so we like to look in person,” Hudson said.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 130 million people nationwide are shopping on Black Friday.