Holiday travel means long lines at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – More than one million travelers are expected to pass through RDU International Airport in December.
That means you will need to allow yourself more time at the airport – from finding a parking space to getting to your gate.
Long lines linger at RDU as people make their way to their Christmas destinations, some with presents in hand.
Hallie Sneeden, who’s traveling to Ohio, says the lines are the biggest pain while traveling during the holiday.
And her 8-year-old daughter Harper agrees.
Santa didn’t deliver on the short wait times this year, but he did manage to light up the day for the kids.
“I’m most excited to catch Santa Claus,” said Harper.
More than 14 million people will fly in and out of the airport by the end of 2019 – setting a new record for RDU.
“Everyone was trying to get out of San Francisco to be with family so I’m glad I’m here,” said Kayode Ayankowa
Some people ask for toys, while other just want some rest and relaxation.
CBS 17 asked Ayankowa what he was looking forward to most this holiday season.
He replied, “That would be sleep.”
Harper Sneeden asked for a new pet.
“Yes I asked for dog,” said Sneeden.
But sometimes it’s the gifts you can’t unwrap that mean the most.
“Most for spending time with family,” said Ayankowa.
“I would rather choose my family over gifts because I love them so much,” said Harper.
RDU warns travelers to bring extra wrapping paper if they’re traveling with a gift that is already wrapped in case TSA has to open them during the screening process.
