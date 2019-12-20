Holiday travel means long lines at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – More than one million travelers are expected to pass through RDU International Airport in December.

That means you will need to allow yourself more time at the airport – from finding a parking space to getting to your gate. ​

Long lines linger at RDU as people make their way to their Christmas destinations, some with presents in hand. ​​

Hallie Sneeden, who’s traveling to Ohio, says the lines are the biggest pain while traveling during the holiday.

And her 8-year-old daughter Harper agrees. ​

Santa didn’t deliver on the short wait times this year, but he did manage to light up the day for the kids. ​​

“I’m most excited to catch Santa Claus​,” said Harper. ​

More than 14 million people will fly in and out of the airport by the end of 2019 – setting a new record for RDU. ​

“Everyone was trying to get out of San Francisco to be with family so I’m glad I’m here,” said Kayode Ayankowa​​

Some people ask for toys, while other just want some rest and relaxation.​

CBS 17 asked Ayankowa what he was looking forward to most this holiday season.

He replied, “That would be sleep.”​

Harper Sneeden asked for a new pet.​

“Yes I asked for dog,” said Sneeden. ​

But sometimes it’s the gifts you can’t unwrap that mean the most. ​​

“Most for spending time with family,” said Ayankowa. ​

“I would rather choose my family over gifts because I love them so much,” said Harper. ​

RDU warns travelers to bring extra wrapping paper if they’re traveling with a gift that is already wrapped in case TSA has to open them during the screening process.

