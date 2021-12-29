Holiday travel woes: Cancellations, delays continue for flyers at RDU

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are seeing the impacts of nationwide flight cancellations and delays.

According to FlightAware, as of Wednesday night, RDU had seen more than 50 delays and 17 cancellations in one day.

Debbie and Robert Laughlin traveled back to Raleigh from Texas. They were delayed by two and a half hours.

“So we were a bit nervous because our flight was going to get canceled as well so we were trying to figure out a Plan B,” Debbie Laughlin said.

Robert Laughlin said he expected travel changes over the holidays.

“It’s a shot in the dark sometimes. We showed up early, normal time, a couple hours prior. They changed the gate on us and I say, ‘well, here we go,’” Robert Laughlin said.

During the busiest travel season of the year, omicron outbreaks, staffing shortages, and weather have all led to mass cancellations nationwide.

“What are you gonna do? There’s not much else. You could scream and cry and jump up and down but that’s not going to get you anything,” Laughlin said.

Post-holiday travel went off without a hitch for some, like David Adams. Still, he said he still wants to play it safe for his flight home.

“Out of Salt Lake was as smooth as could be,” Adams said. “So, we are probably going to get here an hour or an hour and a half earlier than normal just to be safe.”

While Wednesday’s cancellations are across multiple different airlines, the majority of them were reported on Jet Blue or United.