Holly Hill hospital main campus in Raleigh reports 2nd COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Raleigh’s Holly Hill hospital’s main campus, according to a news release from Wake County health officials.

This is the second outbreak at this location. The previous outbreak occurred in December 2020. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility was released.

An outbreak is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as two or more people, either residents or staff, testing positive for COVID-19.

Under NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen’s Order No. 3, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. That includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities, and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition, the county recommends that these facilities should follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include: