HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, the Holly Springs Police Department hosted a workshop with the Poe Center for Health Education aimed combating adolescent drug use through parental education.

The presentation included a mock room to show hiding spots and warning signs of substance use.

“Usually parents are shocked by some of the things that are right under their nose,” Capt. Michael Patterson with the Holly Springs Police Department said.

As school ramps up, the Holly Springs Police Department partners with the POE Center to update parents, guardians and teachers on the latest substance use trends among students from elementary through high school.

“It’s unfortunate that kids are introduced to these things at the upper elementary middle school or high school level. But they are. So again, that’s where we come in with the proactive effort,” Patterson said.

The most recent North Carolina Youth Tobacco survey found that one in eight high school students are currently using tobacco, while a majority of those students also have used marijuana.

Virginia Johnson with the POE Center says the popular trend of vaping THC products harms kids, whose brains aren’t fully developed, both physically and mentally.

“It increases anxiety. It increases depression,” Johnson said. “The younger that youth use, the more likely they are to become addicted to substances and so our whole goal in prevention is to delay onset.”

The Centers for Disease Control has also reported a significant spike in teen opioid overdose deaths since 2019 across the country.

The class gives out cabinet locks and medicine safes as POE Center research reveals the majority of local teens get pills or alcohol from home.

“The more we can reduce access, the more we can help prevent youth use,” Johnson said.