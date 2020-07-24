Holly Springs announces new police chief

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs announced Paul Liquorie as the police department’s new police chief on Friday.

According to Town Manager Randy Harrington, Holly Springs conducted a nationwide search that resulted in Liquorie’s hiring. He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He most recently served as a commander for the Montgomery County Police Department, which is in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, a news release said.

“Paul Liquorie possesses all the qualities needed to succeed in our community – broad law enforcement leadership and experience, impeccable professionalism and integrity, ability to develop diverse partnerships with residents and businesses, and a clear passion to serve the Holly Springs community,” Harrington said. “Our extensive nationwide search garnered 130 candidates competing for this critical leadership role, and Liquorie rose to the top with his strong character and proven track record of making a positive difference in the communities he has served.”

Liquorie’s career began when he was stationed in North Carolina as a United States Marine Military Police Officer. He is a self-described family man and looks forward to bringing his wife and four children to the Holly Springs community, the release said.

“It is the Town of Holly Springs itself that most attracted me to this job,” Liquorie said. “Your community and police force are widely regarded. I believe the public and police are intertwined; they should reflect each other, rely on each other, and I can’t wait to serve the people of Holly Springs.”

Liquorie will start on Sept. 7.

