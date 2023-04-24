HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Holly Springs has plans to turn 56 acres of land west of North Carolina Highway 55 into a new park.

Cass Holt Road Park will feature amenities such as basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, and splashpad.

Not to mention indoor space.

“We’re preparing for an indoor facility which will feature some indoor gymnasium space, a e-gaming and technology lounge, which is pretty cool, and also an indoor playground,” said Holly Springs Parks and Recreation Director, LeeAnn Plumer.

The park is a part of a $100 million bond referendum that people who live in Holly Springs will vote on in November.

Plumer says a park like this is needed in an area of town that’s rapidly growing.

“This is one of our fastest growing areas on the west side of town and so this will be the first large community park in that area…and it’s really to provide more access to our community,” said Plumer.

The park is located just across the street from Holly Springs High School. The town is hoping the park will not only attract families, but teens too.

“It’s really important for them to get out and exercise and be out in nature and one of the ways that kids interact these days are on a skatepark. We’ll be looking at building an all-wheel skatepark so it will be designed for more than just skateboarders but potentially some BMX bikes and scooters as well as traditional skateboards,” said Plumer.

On Thursday, the town is going to hold a virtual meeting to talk about the conceptual design of the skate park. You can find more information about the project here.